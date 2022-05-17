25 Muslim League workers get life imprisonment for siblings’ murder

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad Additional District and Sessions Fast Track Court on Monday sentenced 25 Muslim League members of Kallankuzhi to life imprisonment for killing two brothers belonging to the AP Sunni faction in 2013.

They were directed to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each to the family of the deceased by Judge T H Rajitha.

There are 27 accused in the case. Fourth accused Cheenan Hamzappa died during the trial, while a case is also pending in the Juvenile Court against one of the accused who was a minor at the time of the crime.

The court declared all accused persons guilty on May 11.

Brothers Kunhi Hamza, 48, and Noorudheen, 42, of Pallath house were killed by the accused on November 20, 2013. The duo’s eldest brother Kunhu Mohammed, 66, was seriously injured in the incident and later became one of the main witnesses in the case.

The rift between the duo and the accused people over the collection and utilisation of funds in the Juma Masjid in Kallankuzhi is said to be the motive behind the murder. Special Prosecutor T C Krishnan Narayanan appeared for the Prosecution.

Accused

C M Siddique, 52, (who was also the then vice-president of the Kanhirapuzha panchayat); Noushad, 34, Nijas of Pulamannil, 28, Chelottil Shameem, 27, Palekodan Salahudheen, 26, Mangottuthodi Shameer, 28, Palakaparmabil Sulaiman, 60, Mangotuthode Ameer, 34, Pallekaparambil Abdul Jaleel, 44, Padalath Rasheed, 38, Palakkaparambil Ismail, 43, Kanjichali Sulaiman, 52, Palekodan Shihab, 47, Palakkaparambil Musthafa, 32, Cheenath Nazar, 62, Thekkumpurayan Hamza, 64, Cheenath Fazil, 27, Palekodan Saleem, 46, Padalath Saidali, 52, Padalath Thajudheen, 44 , Padalath Zaheer, 32, Thekkumpurayan Fazil, 28, Thekkumpurayan Amjad, 35, Keerithode Mohammed Mubsheer, 32, and Pariyarath Mohammed Mohsin, 27.