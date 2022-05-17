Church moots marriage bureau to prevent girls from marrying outsiders

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kottayam diocese of Malankara Orthodox Church has decided to set up a marriage bureau to prevent girls in its parishes from getting married to those from other communities, including from other church denominations.

In the letter he sent to parishes, assistant metropolitan of the diocese Yuhanon Mar Diascoros said several girls were leaving the Church after marrying those from other religions and Churches. “A marriage bureau will be set up to prevent this, said the letter, which was seen by TNIE.

Mar Diascoros also announced steps to prevent its young parishioners from “going astray.” “A large number of youngsters go to other states to study. It has been found that many go astray and adopt other religious beliefs while others fall prey to alcohol and drugs. To prevent our youth from going astray, the diocese will take steps like teaching them moral values and giving them appropriate counselling,” he said in the letter.

The diocese, he said, would also entrust priests and their wives with the task of conducting Holy Mass in educational institutions where the Church’s youth are studying, besides giving them spiritual guidance.

This apart, the diocese will open a career guidance centre at Mar Kuriakose Dayara in Pampady, Kottayam, to help students who have passed Plus Two choose the right career and educational institution, Mar Diascoros said in the letter.

A ‘crisis management cell’ would be opened at the parish level to tackle situations like natural disasters as well as issues that affect the parish. “Those manning the cell will be given training for this purpose,” he said in the letter. A survey would be held in parishes under the diocese to know the opinion of parishioners to ensure hassle-free implementation of the decisions.