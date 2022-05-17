Forensic team confirms Shahana died by suicide

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A forensic team on Monday inspected the house of model and actor Shahana, 21, who was found hanging from the window of her house last week under mysterious circumstances. However, the forensic team ruled out the murder angle in the case, confirming the preliminary findings of the police.

Chevayur Assistant Commissioner of Police C Sudeshan K, who is leading the probe, said the forensic team mainly inspected the rope used for hanging. “Though our preliminary investigation found it was a case of suicide, relatives alleged murder citing that a person could not commit suicide by hanging from a window by using such a thin rope.

Hence, the forensic team mainly inspected the rope. The forensic inspection proved that the rope had enough strength to hold a person of her weight,” said the police officer. “With the fresh development, the probe has almost reached its logical conclusion that the woman had committed suicide. However, we are waiting for the forensic report for further proceedings,” the officer added.

Shahana was found dead in her rented house on Thursday night. Her husband Sajjad, 31, is now in police custody after her family raised allegation that the girl was assaulted and murdered by him.