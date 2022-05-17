STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Issues of minorities like love jihad will be widely debated in bypoll’

A N Radhakrishnan, BJP state vice-president and the party’s candidate for the Thrikkakara bypoll, feels concerns of minorities including ‘Love Jihad’ will be widely debated in the byelection.

Published: 17th May 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate for Thrikkakara assembly bypoll A N Radhakrishnan interacts with autorickshaw drivers while campaigning at Kadavanthra in Kochi.

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: A N Radhakrishnan, BJP state vice-president and the party’s candidate for the Thrikkakara bypoll, feels concerns of minorities including ‘Love Jihad’ will be widely debated in the byelection. With his candidature, BJP is hoping to make headway in Thrikkakara where it finished a distant third in the 2021 assembly elections. Radhakrishnan is confident of wresting the seat from UDF.

Unlike previous years, BJP has fielded a state leader in Thrikkakara this time. What are your chances?
The party has taken the bypoll seriously and I have been fielded as per the direction of senior leaders. An LDF or UDF win will not make an impact. If  I am elected, I can change Thrikkakara into a model constituency and one of the biggest IT hubs in the country with the Centre’s support. We are highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past seven years in our campaign. 

LDF is alleging that the Centre’s stand is always against the development of the state
LDF  has not done anything for the development and is raising baseless allegations against the Centre. I challenge LDF to show what it has done during its six-year rule. We are ready for a debate on development. Thrikkakara can  benefit immensely from the Union government’s projects such as Smart Cities Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The NDA government has allotted `46,000 crore for development projects in Kochi Refineries Ltd and thereby provided employment opportunities for around 15,000 persons. 

SilverLine project is being highlighted by LDF and it is seeking the Centre’s support for it. BJP has been opposing it
The government has not carried out any scientific study on the project. It is still not clear how much money would be required for its completion. The NITI Aayog too said the project is not practical. We are ready for a debate on this. 

Who will get the advantage of the pullout of AAP-Twenty20 combination?
BJP without a doubt. AAP has emerged as an alternative to the Left and Congress-led UDF. At this juncture, alternative votes will come to BJP. How can Twenty20 workers vote for UDF and LDF when both fronts are trying to shut down Kitex?

The Church’s stand is widely debated in the bypoll. What is BJP’s view on it?
The minorities are very concerned about the current LDF regime. They have registered a case against the bishop of Pala. Several issues such as ‘Love Jihad’ will be widely discussed in this bypoll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrikkakara bypoll N Radhakrishnan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp