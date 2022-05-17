‘Issues of minorities like love jihad will be widely debated in bypoll’

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A N Radhakrishnan, BJP state vice-president and the party’s candidate for the Thrikkakara bypoll, feels concerns of minorities including ‘Love Jihad’ will be widely debated in the byelection. With his candidature, BJP is hoping to make headway in Thrikkakara where it finished a distant third in the 2021 assembly elections. Radhakrishnan is confident of wresting the seat from UDF.

Unlike previous years, BJP has fielded a state leader in Thrikkakara this time. What are your chances?

The party has taken the bypoll seriously and I have been fielded as per the direction of senior leaders. An LDF or UDF win will not make an impact. If I am elected, I can change Thrikkakara into a model constituency and one of the biggest IT hubs in the country with the Centre’s support. We are highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the past seven years in our campaign.

LDF is alleging that the Centre’s stand is always against the development of the state

LDF has not done anything for the development and is raising baseless allegations against the Centre. I challenge LDF to show what it has done during its six-year rule. We are ready for a debate on development. Thrikkakara can benefit immensely from the Union government’s projects such as Smart Cities Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The NDA government has allotted `46,000 crore for development projects in Kochi Refineries Ltd and thereby provided employment opportunities for around 15,000 persons.

SilverLine project is being highlighted by LDF and it is seeking the Centre’s support for it. BJP has been opposing it

The government has not carried out any scientific study on the project. It is still not clear how much money would be required for its completion. The NITI Aayog too said the project is not practical. We are ready for a debate on this.

Who will get the advantage of the pullout of AAP-Twenty20 combination?

BJP without a doubt. AAP has emerged as an alternative to the Left and Congress-led UDF. At this juncture, alternative votes will come to BJP. How can Twenty20 workers vote for UDF and LDF when both fronts are trying to shut down Kitex?

The Church’s stand is widely debated in the bypoll. What is BJP’s view on it?

The minorities are very concerned about the current LDF regime. They have registered a case against the bishop of Pala. Several issues such as ‘Love Jihad’ will be widely discussed in this bypoll.