Masks help beat allergy, not just Covid

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Masks that have become a part of life over the last two years have helped improve the general wellbeing of the community to a large extent, not just prevent the spread of Covid. People suffering from asthma and respiratory allergies seem to have benefitted the most from the habit of wearing mask.

According to doctors, respiratory allergy cases, including cough, sneezing and runny nose, have come down. They say those suffering from severe allergic issues due to dust and minute particles have benefited from regular masking.

Illus | express

“In many cases, allergies — the body’s response to the invaders — often disrupt your daily activities. The most common allergy symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, itchiness, watery eyes and cough. Mostly, those suffering from these issues are placed on nasal steroids and allergy medicines because once the allergy symptoms are triggered, they are difficult to deal with those. The masking habit has helped many of my patients with allergies,” said Dr Shiny Mathew, general medicine specialist in Thrissur.

Even asthma patients have got relief from regular masking. “Asthma can range from mild to severe. In certain cases, wearing a mask could be challenging as well. I have been an asthma patient for six-seven years now. I am placed on medications and inhalers. Switching to masks was not easy for me. Whenever I wore one, I had trouble in breathing and suffered from headaches,” said Leena George, a retired teacher in Tripunithura.

The demand for allergy medicines has come down across the state, say medical shop owners. “With masking becoming the new normal, allergy medicines have been pushed to the back row of the shelves. The demand has come down. Medicines for fever and cough syrups are sold in plenty though,” said Mohan A, member of All Kerala Chemists and Druggist Association.

“My brother, who has been suffering from severe dust allergy issues, got relief after using masks. His work was getting affected due to the allergy. Severe runny nose and headaches were the symptoms. These have come down significantly after he started using masks,” said Haxa Mariam, a resident of Tiruvalla. Her brother Dennis is an IT employee working in Bengaluru.

Respiratory allergy cases decline

According to doctors, respiratory allergy cases, including cough, sneezing and runny nose, have come down as people started wearing masks