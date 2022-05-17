Trans actor Sherin Mathew dies by suicide in Kochi, fifth such case in city in a year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Trans actor and model Sherin Celine Mathew, 27, was found dead at a lodge in the city on Tuesday morning. Police said her body was found hanging in a room at a lodge in Chakkaraparambu around 10.30 am. Sherin, an Alappuzha native, was staying in the city for more than five years.

Police suspect it to be a death by suicide and registered a case of unnatural death. According to police officials, people close to Sherin said she was feeling depressed for the past few days. Police are collecting statements from Sherin's close friends in connection with the incident. The body will be shifted to Kalamassery Medical College after completing the inquest procedures.

Sherin had acted in minor roles in a few Malayalam movies and was active in modelling. This is the fifth case of suicide by a transgender person in the last one year in Kochi.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).