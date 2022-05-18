STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

2,000 sandalwood trees to be cut in Kerala to prevent spread of spike disease

Though SSD is an infection that has been affecting the trees here for the past 40 years, the number of trees getting damaged has increased in the past two years.

Published: 18th May 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Forest Minister A K Saseendran inspecting an infected sandalwood tree at Marayur Sandalwood Reserve | Express

Forest Minister A K Saseendran inspecting an infected sandalwood tree at Marayur Sandalwood Reserve | Express

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Minister for Forest A K Saseendran on Tuesday ordered the uprooting of as many as 2,000 trees immediately from Marayur Sandalwood Reserve as they are facing a serious threat with the spreading of the Sandalwood Spike Disease (SSD). 

Though SSD is an infection that has been affecting the trees here for the past 40 years, the number of trees getting damaged has increased in the past two years. Currently, there is no option but to cut down and remove the infected trees to prevent the spread of the disease caused by phytoplasma - bacterial parasites of plant tissues - which are transmitted by insect vectors, said Saseendran.

“Currently, there are no preventive mechanisms or cures to check the spread of the communicable disease. Hence, the decision was made to uproot the infected trees before it could spread more,” the minister said. 
Infected trees that could be sold will be shifted to the department’s depot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest Minister Trees Marayur Sandalwood Reserve
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp