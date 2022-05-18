Current rain and early monsoon in Kerala: Dams have enough storage, water level still low

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Water level in all major dams in the state remains low even after the heavy rain in the last few days, and there is no need for any fear that the dams will be opened triggering flood, say authorities.

The widespread rainfall brought by Cyclone Asani and the IMD forecast of an early onset of monsoon have caused concern among people about possibility of a flood. However, the KSEB and irrigation department authorities said there is no need for concern as the water level in all major dams stood around 30 per cent of their storage capacity.

In 2021, Cyclone Tauktae which arrived ahead of monsoon brought heavy rains forcing the irrigation department release water from some of its dams with many raising fears about a possible situation similar to 2018 floods.

There is no such situation prevailing now as all major dams have low water level, the authorities said. Meanwhile, most of the dams have started receiving steady inflow over the past few days.

Chances of earlier onset of monsoon can’t be ruled out, says IMD scientist

The inflow in Idukki dam which stood at 0.5 MCM on May 10 reached 5.74 MCM at 7 am on Tuesday. The water level in the dam rose by 2 feet to touch 2,340.12 feet. The full reservoir level of the dam is 2,403 feet.

However, there is no significant increase in inflow in Idamalayar dam, the second largest reservoir of KSEB.Among Irrigation dams Neyyar has a storage of 72 percent, while Kallada reservoir has only a storage of 32 percent.

The state received 93 percent excess rainfall during the premonsoon period from March 1 to May 17. Kerala received an average rainfall of 454 mm during the period compared to the normal rainfall of 235 mm. District wise, Ernakulam received 195 percent excess rainfall, Kottayam 150 percent, and Pathanamthitta 115 percent.

Meanwhile, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the chances of an earlier onset of Southwest monsoon cannot be ruled out. Though the IMD has forecast the monsoon may arrive by May 27, the conditions are favourable for an earlier onset which may happen by May 23, said IMD scientist V K Mini.

“An upper air circulation over Kerala and a north-south trough extending from Vidarbha to North Kerala have triggered widespread rainfall in Kerala. There will be a respite in rainfall from Wednesday as the cyclonic circulation will move to coastal Karnataka. However, the rains will continue. Though IMD has forecast the onset of monsoon by May 27, the monsoon may arrive one or two days earlier,” Mini said.