Eye on byelection, CM Pinarayi softens stand on SilverLine

Published: 18th May 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Toning down the rhetoric on SilverLine ahead of the Thrikkakara byelection, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday sought to strike a conciliatory note with the masses, saying the government will not throw people into the streets in the name of development. 

“The government will ensure maximum protection and security to the people. That’s why adequate rehabilitation packages are given,” he said. Pinarayi, however, meticulously avoided mentioning SilverLine in his speech,  inaugurating the handing over of houses under Life Mission. He said many projects which were perceived as impossible were made a reality by the state. 

SilverLine will be implemented without laying stones: Kodiyeri

It’s important to implement big development projects that will create a better living environment. Referring to the NH development in the state, the CM said the government has been offering good compensation for land acquisition.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan too made it clear that the government doesn’t want to go for a confrontational line. Instead, it wants to make SilverLine a reality with people’s support. If there are issues with stone laying, the project will be implemented without laying stones, he said.

Kodiyeri said it will stand with those who surrender their property. They will be given homes and better facilities. “The UDF and the BJP want to create an impression that there’s no development in Left-ruled Kerala,” he said, while inaugurating the state conference of the Pattika Jathi Kshema Samiti (PKS) here.

Meanwhile Opposition UDF has toughened its stance on SilverLine, and is all set to oppose the GPS survey too. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said, “the CM declared that SilverLine will be implemented irrespective of the outcome of EIA and SIA. It’s a challenge issued against the people of the state.”

