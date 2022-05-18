STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Indigenise Islam to check Arabisation: Muslim Council

“There are some issues in promoting Arab culture as Islamic and presenting Islam as mono-centric,” said the Council’s senior researcher Dr Abbas Panakkal.

Published: 18th May 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a Muslim devotee on Eid. (Photo | AP)

Representational image of a Muslim devotee on Eid. (Photo | AP)

By MP Prashanth
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  As part of encouraging regional varieties of Islam and to prevent the religion from being perceived as a monolithic one, The World Muslim Communities Council in the UAE has brought out a book titled Theology, Jurisprudence and Syncretic Traditions: Indianisation of Islam.

The book seeks to ‘demonstrate a unique perspective of indigenisation of Islamic faith’ in the backdrop of the discussions on ‘Arabisation’ of the religion that is being projected as the ‘true’ representation of Islam.
“There are some issues in promoting Arab culture as Islamic and presenting Islam as mono-centric,” said the Council’s senior researcher Dr Abbas Panakkal.

The book contains articles by Dr Sebastian R Prange of University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Dr Moin Ahmad Nizami of Oxford University and Dr Faizan Mustafa of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. 

Prange has coined the term, Monsoon Islam, to denote the particular variety of the religion that was spread through the Arab traders who travelled to South Asia following the direction of the monsoon winds. 

Indian Islamic model can serve as a good example: Muslim Council

The ordinary traders who promoted Islam were “neither representatives of state power nor recognised religious authorities.” The Islam that was developed outside the Muslim heartlands maintained the core of the religion while assimilating the local culture. Prange says the mosques along the Malabar coast are living examples of the synthesis of Hindu and Muslim architecture.

He also quotes the ‘cross-communal worship’ of both Hindus and Muslims at certain shrines in south India as another sign of the syncretic culture. In his article, Dr Mustafa says how the Muslim rulers promoted the cultural synthesis by allowing grants to temples, banning cow slaughter and placing Hindus in crucial posts. He said according to Chach Nama, the historical account, Muslims treated Hindus as ‘People of the Book’ along with Christians and Jews.

Some Muslim rulers even engraved the figures of Goddess Lakshmi and the bull of Lord Shiva on their coins, he said. The Abu Dhabi-based Council, which promotes integration of Muslims with non-Muslim majority countries, feels that the Indian model ‘can serve as a good example for many Muslim communities worldwide.’

The initiative assumes wider significance in Kerala where there is a line of thinking that Islam imported from the Arabian countries is the authoritative religion and there is a tendency to look down upon the local varieties of the religion. A book on ‘Gulf Salafism’ and its impact on Mujahid movement in Kerala, written around two decades ago, had triggered widespread discussion in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Religion Indianisation of Islam
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp