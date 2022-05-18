STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government allows Bevco to open over 200 new outlets

The state government has allowed the Kerala State Beverages Corporation to open more outlets. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has allowed the Kerala State Beverages Corporation to open more outlets. Though the exact number of new shops is yet to be known, the corporation may be able to open over two hundred outlets in different districts.  The order issued by K R Jyothilal, principal secretary, Excise, said that the decision is based on the new liquor policy of the government. 

It quoted a government order issued on the basis of the new policy. The order said that the move is to reduce crowding at Bevco outlets by introducing walk-in facilities at existing outlets.  Bevco, on two occasions, had sought government’s permission to open 243 stores. 

They included 68 outlets closed as part of the UDF government’s liquor policy and new stores at 175 locations identified by Bevco after the High Court’s direction to provide better service to customers. 
At present, the Bevco has around 270 outlets. The corporation is taking steps to convert all of them into walk-in shops by December this year. About 2,500-3,000 sq ft is required for walk-in shops. 

Existing outlets in cramped spaces will hire more space or will be moved to convenient buildings. 
All  new shops will have walk-in facility and better customer facilities, according to the corporation.

