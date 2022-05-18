Kerala vlogger's death, autopsy report reveals Rifa died by hanging

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The postmortem report of vlogger Rifa Mehnaz who died in a Dubai apartment on March 1 states that her death was due to hanging, leading the police to conclude that hers was a suicide. At the same time, the results of the chemical examination of her internal organs are yet to be obtained. The postmortem report was handed over to the investigation team.

“As per the report, Rifa hanged herself. The report of chemical examination of her internal organs is yet to be received. If there were any serious indications in the chemical analysis, we would have been informed earlier. It’s also confirmed that the authorities in Dubai didn’t conduct her autopsy. We are still searching for Mehnaz, who has absconded.

The Kerala High Court will consider his anticipatory bail plea on May 20,” said Thamarassery DySP Ashraf T K.Kakkur-based Rifa was found dead on at her residence in Dubai. Her body was exhumed on May 7 and the autopsy was performed as per the complaint of her family over her death. The body was taken to Kozhikode MCH for postmortem and was buried the same day.

“When we asked to show the report of the autopsy which was said to be carried out in Dubai, Mehnaz and his acquaintances said the autopsy wasn’t done there. They initially lied to us. Rita was happy when we talked to her hours before her death. Things suddenly changed after her interactions with Mehnaz. He should be arrested,” said her father Rasheed.