STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Questions from out of syllabus stump Kannur varsity UG students

In the Nano Science paper, only two questions were from the syllabus. In the Material Science question paper, around 70% questions were from out of syllabus.

Published: 18th May 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  Kannur University found itself in the news for wrong reasons once again as questions in two elective papers of BSc Physics sixth-semester exams -- Nano Science and Material Science -- on Tuesday were from out of syllabus.

In the Nano Science paper, only two questions were from the syllabus. In the Material Science question paper, around 70% questions were from out of syllabus. This has led to confusion and frustration among the students.

Questions from other papers such as Quantum Mechanics, Electro Dyanamics, Solid State Physics, Photonics and Spectroscopy found a place in the Nano Science and Material Science question papers. Meanwhile, some questions were repeated in both Nano Science and Material Science papers.

“This has become a regular occurrence in Kannur University,” said KSU district president Muhammad Shammas. “Goof-ups in the question papers have been a regular affair and the university has failed to put an end to this humiliating affair. The department of examination has consistently failed to conduct the exams in a proper and systematic manner,” said Shammas.

“Even as mistakes get repeated, the university fails to take action against those who are responsible. It seems the university has no regard for the future of students. This attitude is unacceptable and KSU will organise strong protests against this,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur University Syllabus
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp