LDF makes gains ahead of bypoll in Thrikkakara

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a big boost to the ruling Left front ahead of the Thrikkakara assembly byelection, the CPM-led alliance achieved major gains in the local body bypoll by winning 23 of the 42 wards across the state on Wednesday. While the UDF won 12 seats, the BJP-led NDA bagged six. An independent candidate prevailed in one seat. The LDF had won only 19 of the 42 seats in the 2020 local body poll.

The LDF camp claimed its victory this time was more pronounced as it could wrest seven wards from UDF and two from the BJP. The UDF and the NDA lost four seats and one seat, respectively, compared to last time. Bypoll was held in two corporation divisions, seven municipal wards, two-block panchayat divisions and 31 panchayat wards. A total of 60,7740 of the 77,634 electors had cast their votes.

The NDA sprang a surprise by wresting two seats in Tripunithura municipality from the ruling LDF, causing the CPM-led front to lose simple majority. Ernakulam South in Kochi corporation was another urban ward where the BJP-led front registered a shock win. The LDF lost power in Velinallor grama panchayat in Kollam district after the UDF wrested the Mulayarachal ward from the CPM-led front. The LDF, however, won the remaining five wards in the district.

UDF retains power in Nedumbassery

The LDF retained Thekkekunnambram ward in Muzhappilangad panchayat in Kannur district and managed to continue in power in the civic body. The Left front also retained Kurumathoor grama panchayat and Payyanur municipality. The UDF was able to retain power in Nedumbassery grama panchayat in Ernakulam after the Congress-led alliance retained the Athani town ward. However, the UDF was pushed to the third spot in Vembilli, its sitting ward in Kunnathunadu grama panchayat. While LDF wrested the ward, Twenty20 came second.