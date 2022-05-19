STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Man, 8-month-old daughter dies after car plunges into a gorge in Munnar

The 18-member team of tourists from Andra Pradesh was heading to Munnar from Chinnakkanal in three cars when one vehicle lost control and fell into the gorge at Lockhart Gap near Munnar.

Published: 19th May 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 32-year-old man and his eight-month-old child, who were part of a tourists team from Andhra Pradesh, were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge near on Thursday morning. The condition of another two persons is said to be critical, police said.

The 18-member team of tourists from Andra Pradesh was heading to Munnar from Chinnakkanal in three cars when one vehicle lost control and fell into the gorge at Lockhart Gap near Munnar. 

The deceased are identified as Noushad and a girl child Naisa, police said. They said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle as it fell into the Bison Valley highway located more than 500 ft down the Gap road at around 7.30 am on Thursday.

Some people working at the nearby tea plantations rushed to the spot and took the injured to Tata General Hospital in Munnar. While the child died on the spot, the man succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Others have been admitted to the same hospital with injuries.  The health condition of the two persons is said to be critical.

The tourists from Andra Pradesh had set off from their native place in three vehicles to the hill station of Munnar in Idukki.

Police in their primary investigation said the driver might have fallen asleep or lost control of the car while negotiating the curve at Gap road which resulted in the accident. Cops from Santhanpara and Munnar station arrived at the spot and took further proceedings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accident tourists munnar Car accident
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp