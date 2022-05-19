STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Property registrations to go fully digital, pilot phase rolled out at Pattom

It will initially cover only settlement deeds — property deals between family members.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Property registrations in the state are set to become more customer-friendly in the near future. The registration department has developed an IT-enabled system to help customers register their title deeds without the help of document writers. The pilot phase of the new system was launched at the sub-registrar office in Pattom, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday amid opposition from document writers. 

Included in the state government’s 100-Day Programme, the digital registration system will initially cover only settlement deeds, that is property deals between family members. From now, settlement deeds at the Pattom office are to be mandatorily submitted through the new system. In subsequent phases, the system will be expanded to cover all types of deeds at all sub-registrar offices, said a source with the registration department. 

In the new system, customers involved in a property deal — seller or buyer — should create an account on the registration department website. Then, relevant details are to be given, including the area, measurements and the boundaries of the property. While there is a standard format available, the user is free to edit the text or incorporate specific conditions. The user can then generate the document in PDF format. The registration fees too can be paid online.

Currently, physical stamp papers have to be bought to print the deed for submission at the sub-registrar office. In the future, users can get e-stamps through digital payment. The department will collect fingerprints and photographs of parties in electronic format to ensure more safety in transactions. This is the department’s second attempt to make property registrations more user-friendly and corruption-free. In 2013, the department had published model documents or templates for different types of property registrations. 

The aim was to support people who want to conduct registration without the help of a professional document writer. It failed to elicit much response because people were reluctant to move out of the conventional practice. Also, some complaints were raised that officers were not supportive of people who approached them directly. Only about 5,000 deeds have been registered using these templates so far.
While the same templates are used in the new system as well, the aim is to bring some sort of standardisation in language because the terms used varies in different parts of the state, the source said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Property registrations customer-friendly PDF format property
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp