Thrissur Archbishop slams atheists for bid to lead believers astray

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thrissur archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath on Wednesday made remarks critical of atheist groups, who were accused of leading believers astray. Addressing the valedictory function of the Family Gathering of the diocese, he said,” There is a rise in the number of atheist groups, which are purportedly making efforts to woo even believers into their fold. Girls among the faithful are falling prey to such groups,” he said.

Thazhath pointed out that the diocese was encountering difficult situations as they were umpteen challenges happening in the immediate environment which wean believers away from the church.

“It has been 18 years since I took over as Thrissur Bishop. About 10,000 to 15,000 young men above the age of 35 remain unmarried in the diocese. Meanwhile, divorce cases are on the rise. It is important to protect the families of the diocese from all such challenges,” he opined.