Two havildars of Kerala Armed Police found dead in paddy fields, electrocution suspected

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In a suspected case of electrocution, two men belonging to the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) II were found dead in paddy fields behind the camp premises at Muttikulangara in Kerala's Palakkad district on Thursday.



The duo were identified as Ashok Kumar (35) and Mohandas (36), both havildars in the KAP.



Preliminary investigations suggest that they may have been electrocuted and their bodies have burn marks, said Palakkad district police chief R Viswanath who visited the spot where the bodies were found.



Both of them were missing since Wednesday evening. The bodies were lying 200 metres apart.



Police suspect the two men had come to the paddy fields to catch fish in the overnight rains and they may have been electrocuted by the snares kept by locals to trap wild pigs. However, only a detailed scientific examination of the bodies will throw up the cause of their deaths, police said.



Forensic and fingerprint experts as well as the dog squad arrived to inspect the crime spot. The post-mortem will be done on Thursday evening or Friday morning.