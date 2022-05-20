STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop suspended for copying in LLB exam

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police training college circle inspector R S Adarsh, who was caught copying in the LLB examination, was suspended on Thursday following departmental inquiry. Earlier, State Police Chief Anil Kant had sought departmental inquiry against Adarsh who wrote the examination at the Kerala Law Academy. 

The DGP had also sought a report from college principal K L John Kutty.  Adarsh was caught by the squad in a classroom while the examination was progressing. In his order suspending Adarsh, ADGP (training) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the incident had tarnished the reputation of the police training college. It has also been directed to remove the officer from the training college.

Four people, including Adarsh, were caught over malpractice in the examination, but neither the college nor the university has released the details of others. According to sources, the other candidates who were caught copying in the examination were also government officials who are in key positions. 

