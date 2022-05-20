Govt exonerates Bennichan a day before forest force head selection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the eve of the meeting of the committee for selection of the new head of the forest force (HoFF), the state government issued an order exonerating chief wild life warden Bennichan Thomas from the charges based on which departmental action was initiated against him.

Bennichan had issued an order granting permission to Tamil Nadu to cut down the 15 trees located in the immediate downstream area of the Baby dam of Mullaperiyar dam to facilitate dam strengthening works. However, the government froze the order as it was pointed out that the order would weaken Kerala’s demand for a new dam.

The government had revoked his suspension on November 11, but the officer has been keeping a low profile after the incident. The order exonerating Bennichan will help him qualify for the HoFF post with an unblemished confidential report. A 1988 batch IFS officer, Bennichan is the senior-most officer and frontrunner for the post. The four-member panel headed by chief secretary V P Joy will meet on Friday to recommend the names for the post, which will fall vacant on May 31 as the incumbent, P K Kesavan, retires from service.

Apart from Bennichan, principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) for forest management Noyal Thomas, PCCF (planning and development) D Jayaprasad, PCCF (vigilance) Ganga Singh and Kerala Forest Development Corporation MD (PCCF) Prakriti Srivastava are the officers considered for the post. Though 1989 batch officer Pramod Kumar Pathak is also qualified for the post, he is on Central deputation and has reportedly informed the government that he is not willing to return to the state.

The selection committee comprises HoFF Kesavan, forest principal secretary and a representative of the ministry for forest and environment as members. Kesavan has been heading the forest force since 2018. Ganga Singh belongs to the 1988 batch of IFS officers while Jayaprasad and Prakriti Srivastava are 1990 batch officers. Noyal Thomas is a 1991 batch officer and is reportedly close to the ruling dispensation.