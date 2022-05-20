STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala forest watcher went missing on his own, feels probe team

The police have questioned Rajan’s friends and family members. They have also issued a lookout notice for him.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The police team led by Agali DySP N Muraleedharan investigating the disappearance of forest watcher PP Rajan has almost concluded that he had left Sairindhri area of the Silent Valley National Park on his own on May 3. The police have questioned Rajan’s friends and family members. They have also issued a lookout notice for him.

One of the forest beat officers had confided to the police that Rajan had told him that if any wild animal took him away, his family members would at least get a compensation of Rs 11 lakh. This statement has been recorded by the police. Besides, Rajan did not carry his mobile phone with him while going out to have dinner before he disappeared.

The police team says that he is certainly not inside the forest. They say that no bloodstain was spotted in any part of the nearby forest even after more than 150 personnel had searched every nook and cranny for nearly 13 days. Though his slippers and torch were recovered, his shirt was not seen anywhere.

Sources told TNIE that when the police contacted their counterparts in Tamil Nadu -- Q branch -- they said that there had been no movement of Maoists inside the forests in the border areas near Attappadi in the last two years. The camera traps installed by the Q branch in the forests of Tamil Nadu have also not recorded any movements. Therefore, the apprehension of Rajan’s family members that he could have been kidnapped by Maoists does not hold water.

The police said they expect to get a lead by the weekend. A police team had gone to Karamada in Tamil Nadu to see whether Rajan was with his friends there. The police believe that Rajan could be on the run. The more the delay, the more difficult it would be to trace him. The police said Rajan had not been in good terms with his wife in the last two years. However, he had patched up with his family recently and used to visit them occasionally. His daughter’s marriage has been fixed for June 11. 

Silent Valley National Park warden S Vinod also said they are pinning their hopes on the police as none of the 30 camera traps placed in the forests have recorded any movement of wild animals since May 3 when Rajan went missing. 

Meanwhile, Rajan’s sister Sathya Bhama told the media that her brother would not have gone out of the forest as he was dedicated to his job. She said the Maoists would have kidnapped Rajan to show them the trekking path to be taken through the Silent Valley forests. These angles also need to be probed by the police, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
forest watcher Kerala
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp