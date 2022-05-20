STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi warns PSUs against mismanagement

Says state government won’t spend endlessly to save sinking ventures | Sends message ‘perform or perish’

Published: 20th May 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan switching on a machine at Kerala Paper Products Ltd at Velloor in Kottayam on Thursday | Express 

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Warning against mismanagement in public sector undertakings, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday explicitly said that his government’s policy of protecting PSUs does not mean that it will spend endlessly to save those ventures that accumulate losses due to maladministration. “The government will modernise the units... The government will provide modern machinery, infrastructure facilities and support for skill development of the employees... The management and employees should adapt to the changes and strive for the development of the institutions,” he said.

Pinarayi was inaugurating the Kerala Paper Products Ltd (KPPL), the new avatar of the Hindustan Newsprint Ltd  after its takeover by the state government, at Velloor in the district. The CM said the KPPL will be developed into a leading paper manufacturing unit in the country. The aim is to achieve a production capacity of 5 lakh tonnes and a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore per year within 46 months.

Industries minister P Rajeeve who presided over the function, said the government will bring professional management to make the PSUs competitive. The government will intervene only in policy matters. The employees of KPPL have been appointed on contract and their service will be regularised purely on the basis of performance and talent. After one yar,  the Kerala Rubber Company will start functioning in Velloor and KINFRA will establish an Industrial park in the area, he said. Terming the revival of HNL as a milestone in the industrialisation of the state, the CM said the state has set an example in protecting PSUs with the opening of KPPL. It will be made a model to emulate for the whole country.

Pinarayi said 83,541 MSMEs have started functioning in Kerala over a short period of time which underlines the industry friendly policy of the state.These MSMEs have brought an investment of Rs 7,900 crore and created 2,98,361 job opportunities. The government has set an ambitious target of incubating one lakh MSMEs during the next one year and has received investment offers to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore.
Braving incessant rain, a huge crowd gathered on the factory premises to witness the inaugural function. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, minister for cooperation V N Vasavan, MPs and MLAs were present on the occasion. Industries principal secretary A P M Mohammed Haneesh welcomed the gathering. The chief minister also felicitated KPPL special officer Prasad Balakrishnan Nair for completing the Phase 1 renovation work ahead of the deadline.

VASAVAN LIKENS PINARAYI TO LORD SRI RAM
Heaping praises on the Chief Minister for his initiative to take over and revive the HNL, which the Centre had listed for disinvestment, Minister for Cooperation V N Vasavan compared Pinarayi Vijayan to Lord Sri Ram.  Comparing HNL to the mythical Ahalya who was cursed by sage Gautham to become a rock, Vasavan said, to the amusement of the huge crowd present at the inaugural function, Pinarayi came as Lord Sri Ram to give HNL redemption. He also compared Industries Minister P Rajeeve to Lakshman who helped Ram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan PSU
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp