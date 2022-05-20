STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrissur Pooram fireworks light up sky more than a week later as rain stays away at last

The major pyrotechnics show of Thrissur Pooram was originally scheduled to happen on May 11 but rain played spoilsport

The Paramekkavu faction lit the firecrackers first at about 2pm. Then Thiruvambady began the fireworks display after 2.30pm.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: After a delay of more than a week, the fireworks display in connection with Thrissur Pooram was conducted on Friday, as the rain finally stayed away for a while.

The major pyrotechnics show of Thrissur Pooram was originally scheduled to happen on May 11. But rain played spoilsport and hence the fireworks display was postponed to the evening on May 11. As the rain continued, it didn't happen as per the plan and was again put off to May 14 which also failed to take place. While the wait for suitable climatic conditions to ignite the firecrackers continued, the weather forecast predicted less rain on Friday, which led the devaswoms to make necessary arrangements for it.

It was in the evening on Thursday that a meeting was held followed by an announcement that the pyrotechnics show would happen on Friday. Even at short notice, hundreds of people came to the city to witness the show, indicating the enthusiasm of the public towards the fireworks display.

Hundreds of people gathered at MG road in Thrissur to witness the major fireworks display of Thrissur pooram on Friday. (Photo | Express)

A drizzle that occurred in the town at around noon raised concerns of whether the show would happen but the rain didn't get intense. As the drizzle disappeared suddenly, the fireworks labourers sped up the arrangements. The explosive items including palm leaf crackers were kept in plastic covers to prevent them from getting wet in the rain.

The Paramekkavu faction lit the firecrackers first at about 2pm. Then Thiruvambady began the fireworks display after 2.30pm. Even though the pyrotechnics show happened a week after the pooram, the festival fans were happy as the show was spectacular as always.

Quick safety arrangements

As the announcement for the pyrotechnics show was made suddenly, the district administration with coordinated efforts of police, fire force and devaswoms made the arrangements for public safety quickly.

Traffic in Swaraj Round was blocked from 12 noon. Public were not allowed to enter the Swaraj Round to witness the show as it came within 100 metres of the fireline. Many people including women and children depended on terraces of buildings to watch the show as the rain stayed away for a while. When the explosives kept in the heart of the city for over a week were used, the district administration and the devaswoms could heave a sigh of relief from the safety concerns.

Revenue Minister K Rajan was present in the town since morning and even carried out inspections at fireworks sites to ensure that safety arrangements were intact.

