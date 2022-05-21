Can’t spend public funds on KSRTC: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Endorsing Transport Minister Antony Raju’s stance on the KSRTC crisis, Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan said tax payer’s money cannot be spent to address the ‘inefficiency’ of an institution. Earlier, Antony Raju had said that no government could take over the entire burden of KSRTC. Pinarayi said the crisis in the transport utility can be overcome once the structural reforms, suggested in a study report, are implemented. The chief minister was speaking to reporters on the first anniversary of the second LDF government.

“The interventions from various quarters should take into account the present realities in KSRTC. Strengthening public sector does not mean supporting inefficiency,” he said. The chief minster added that it was up to the transport utility to come out with steps to tide over its crisis. Asked whether trade unions were not allowing reforms to be implemented in the transport utility, the chief minister said trade unions always stand for the welfare of the organisation.“Trade unions may voice their opinions. We need to implement the reforms while taking into account those opinions,” Pinarayi said.