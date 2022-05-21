Kejriwal won’t make impact in Thrikkakara bypoll: Brinda Karat

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who claims himself to be the champion of common people has not resisted the bulldozer raj of BJP in Delhi, alleged CPM politburo member Brinda Karat. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, she said when the huts of poor people of Jahangirpuri were demolished, Kejriwal did not react to the atrocity. He addressed a press conference only 10 days after the incident, she said.

“Has Kejriwal or AAP yet come out in protest against the policies of the BJP government at the Centre? His public appearance in Kerala would not make any impact on the upcoming byelection in Thrikkakara,” said Brinda. It is quite disappointing that he had come to Kerala to hold discussions with some businessmen, she said.

So far, AAP has been able to influence only people in urban areas. It has failed to make any impression among the minds of rural people of India, Brinda said. “The NDA government has been implementing their communal agenda one by one at the national level. We have been witnessing it at many places like Jahangirpuri in Delhi. Bulldozer has become the symbol of the Central government. They have been using temples and other religious institutions to reap political gains across the country.”