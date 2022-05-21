Kerala HC directive to ensure law and order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the district police chief, Alappuzha, to ensure that no law and order problems arise at the ‘Jana Maha Sammelanam’ proposed to be conducted by the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Bajrang Dal in the district on Saturday.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan issued the directive on a petition filed by R Ramaraja Varma, former professor of SD College, Alappuzha, seeking to ban the events organised by PFI and Bajrang Dal on the same day in Alappuzha.

The court also directed the police chief to consider the representation moved by the petitioner alleging that unless the programmes scheduled by the PFI and Bajrang Dal are prevented, there is every chance for communal clashes in the district. The matter will be taken up for further consideration on May 27.