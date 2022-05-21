STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Babu leaves Dubai, cops hope impounding his passport will trap him 

While there are unconfirmed reports that Babu had fled from Dubai to either a Balkan country or Georgia, the police haven’t confirmed it. 

Actor, producer Vijay Babu. (Photo | Facebook/Vijay Babu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: By making the ministry of external affairs (MEA) impound the passport of actor-producer Vijay Babu, who has been on the run after a rape case was registered against him, Kochi city police have put him in a tight spot making it impossible for him to legally move out of the country where he is currently holed up. While there are unconfirmed reports that Babu had fled from Dubai to either a Balkan country or Georgia, the police haven’t confirmed it. 

However, Kochi police have confirmed that Babu has left the UAE and Dubai police haven’t shared any details about him so far with the state police despite repeated reminders. “His passport has been impounded. He appears to have left Dubai. Dubai police haven’t given us any information,” said Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju. According to police, Babu would be able to go out of a country with the impounded passport only if the particular country is unaware of his impounded passport. 

“Efforts are on to alert all embassies about the impounded passport. Once he is detained at any emigration check point, he would be forced to contact the Indian Embassy in the respective country for a temporary travel document. Babu won’t even be able to return to India with the impounded passport,” an officer said.
Even if a higher court grants him anticipatory bail in the rape case, he will not be able to make it to India with the impounded passport.      

Babu, who was in Goa at the time the case was registered on April 22 based on a young actor’s complaint, fled India from Bengaluru airport immediately after coming to know of it. Though Kochi police issued Yellow and Red Corner notices through Central Bureau of Investigation seeking the support of Interpol to trace and arrest Babu in Dubai, the efforts failed.

As the Kerala High Court is expected to take up his anticipatory bail application for hearing any day from now, rumours are rife that Babu would surrender before the police only after the court’s ruling. The Kochi city police have decided to strongly oppose Babu’s bail application on the grounds that he has already shown his ability to remain absconding and there is all probability that he would go into hiding if he is granted pre-arrest bail.

