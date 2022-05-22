Electric trap kills another, murder not ruled out

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A couple of days after two policemen were electrocuted after coming into contact with a trap for wild boars in Palakkad, a similar incident occurred at Vithura in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

A man, who hasn’t been identified yet, was found electrocuted near an electric fence installed at a property near Memala Lakshmi Estate. Vithura pol ice haven’ t ruled out murder as a shirt and pant was found covering the man’s face. The body has been shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital mortuary. Police have launched efforts to identify the deceased.

The police said the body was found by a woman who lives near the property around 8.30am. The fence was installed by her husband Kurian, a rubber farmer. The property is owned by a person named Naseer Mohammed.