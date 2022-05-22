STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fake doctor held for treating patient for 10 days in Thiruvananthapuram medical college

The youth has been identified as Nikhil (22). He was handed over to the police after the incident came to the limelight. 

Published: 22nd May 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid rising impersonation cases in the state, Thiruvananthapuram police have arrested a youth for allegedly posing as a PG doctor and defrauding money from patients in Thiruvananthapuram medical college in Kerala. 

Rinu, a native of Vizhinjam was admitted to the medicine unit of the hospital for the treatment of his leg. Nikhil, posing as his bystander, duped the hospital authorities using a stethoscope and spent ten days in the hospital. Meanwhile, he swindled a huge amount of money from Rinu to perform tests and buy medicine, convincing him that he was suffering from serious ailments. 

He collected blood samples from Rinu and altered them to prevent him from getting discharged. Nikhil was caught red-handed by Dr Sreenath and others as they grew suspicious about the lab results. 

Earlier, the fake doctor had treated Rinu's brother similarly. He swindled Rs 4 lakh for treatment and Rs 80,000 for conducting further studies on his condition. 

