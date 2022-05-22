Hate speech haunts PC George as court bins plea, cops raid house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former MLA PC George’s troubles were compounded on Saturday after the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition in the hate speech case registered by the Kochi City police for his remarks at a temple at Vennala here. Following the court order, the city police raided his house at Erattupetta in Kottayam. George, who is out on bail in another hate speech case registered in Thiruvananthapuram, is said to be camping in the capital district.

He has decided to move the Kerala High Court against the sessions court verdict. Meanwhile, the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) court in Thiruvananthapuram, which had granted George bail in the first case hours after his arrest on May 1, is likely to consider the police’s petition seeking to cancel the same on Monday. It will watch the video of George delivering the alleged hate speech in Vennala and has asked the Cyber Cell to make arrangements for playing it in court.

It was after getting bail that George made the alleged hate speech during a temple festival function in Vennala on May 8. After examining a video clip of his speech, the Kochi city police booked him for promoting enmity between groups on the basis of religion and for hurting the sentiments of a particular religion on May 10. Saturday’s raid by the police at George’s house came as a surprise as Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju had in the morning said they will not rush in arresting George.

“We will wait for the outcome of our plea filed in Thiruvananthapuram,” he had said. “We will hear George’s version. Strong evidence will be collected and we will ensure conviction can be made. We are also looking into the conspiracy angle. We will look at the event’s organisers, those who invited George and the ones who abetted the offence,” he said.

Govt playing drama, says Satheesan

Opposition leader V D Satheesan termed the cases against George a drama by the state government. “While granting George bail, the Thiruvananthapuram court had said he should not commit another offence. However, he committed the same offence in Kochi after release. The police had informed the court that the government could not control George. This shows the government is reluctant to act against a person who is openly promoting enmity between religions,” said Satheesan, who also accused the police of deliberately registering a weak case against the ex- Poonjar M L A in Thiruvananthapuram. “He was taken into custody from his residence in Poonjar and shifted to Thiruvananthapuram in his personal car. When he reached the JFCM court, the public prosecutor was absent and George got bail. It is clear the government is playing a drama,” he said.

