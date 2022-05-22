Mattanoor Sankarankutty to head Sangeetha Nataka Akademi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Percussionist Mattannoor Sankarankutty will be the new chairman of Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi. Playwright and poet Karivellur Murali will be the secretary. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian signed the file endorsing the appointments and a government order will be issued soon.

Earlier, the CPM state secretariat had suggested the name of playback singer M G Sreekumar as the chairman of the akademi, along with the nomination of director Renith as the chairman of Chalachitra Academy. However, criticism on Sreekumar’s BJP connection promoted the government to put on hold the recommendation. M G Sreekumar had campaigned for BJP candidate V Muraleedharan at Kazhakoottam in the 2016 poll and showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mattannoor Sankarankutty is a Padma Shri recipient. He has proven his excellence in playing chenda and thayambaka. Sankarankutty has led panchavadyam concerts in several high profile events, including Thrissur Pooram. He has also won the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award. He will be the successor of actress the late KPAC Lalitha in the office.

Karivellur Murali was the founder-secretary of Sanghachetana drama troupe in Kannur. He had penned several dramas and poems and is a winner of laurels including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award and Abudabi Sakthi award. A few months, the government had appointed singer and music director Jassie Gift as the chairman of Development Corporation for Christian Converts.