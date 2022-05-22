STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mattanoor Sankarankutty to head Sangeetha Nataka Akademi

Percussionist Mattannoor Sankarankutty will be the new chairman of Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi.

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Percussionist Mattannoor Sankarankutty will be the new chairman of Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi. Playwright and poet Karivellur Murali will be the secretary. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian signed the file endorsing the appointments and a government order will be issued soon. 

Earlier, the CPM state secretariat had suggested the name of playback singer M G Sreekumar as the chairman of the akademi, along with the nomination of director Renith as the chairman of Chalachitra Academy. However, criticism on Sreekumar’s BJP connection promoted the government to put on hold the recommendation. M G Sreekumar had campaigned for BJP candidate V Muraleedharan at Kazhakoottam in the 2016 poll and showered praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Mattannoor Sankarankutty is a Padma Shri recipient. He has proven his excellence in playing chenda and thayambaka. Sankarankutty has led panchavadyam concerts in several high profile events, including Thrissur Pooram. He has also won the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award. He will be the successor of actress the late KPAC Lalitha in the office. 

Karivellur Murali was the founder-secretary of Sanghachetana drama troupe in Kannur. He had penned several dramas and poems and is a winner of laurels including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award, Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award and Abudabi Sakthi award. A few months, the government had appointed singer and music director Jassie Gift as the chairman of Development Corporation for Christian Converts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp