No action on sexual harassment complaint, student takes off from aviation school

The native of Koothuparamba in Kannur had gone missing since 4.30pm on Friday after classes.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mental strain due to the alleged inaction by the police and the institute’s stand on her sexual harassment complaint against an instructor prompted an aviation academy trainee to go incommunicado after classes on Friday. Following a complaint filed by relatives, the police launched a search for the 29-year-old student of Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, and found her in Kanyakumari on Saturday.

The native of Koothuparamba in Kannur had gone missing since 4.30pm on Friday after classes. When she did not reach her hostel at Kunnukuzhy even after dark, her relatives approached Valiyathura police. The police tracked her mobile phone tower location and found her at a juice shop near a Lord Shiva temple in Kanyakumari on Saturday morning.

The trainee had accused chief flying instructor Rajendran of trying to sexually exploit her during a training session in January. The police registered a case. However, Rajendran could not be arrested as he was able to secure anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court. The Internal Complaints Committee of the institute too had questioned the veracity of her complaint. Following this, the girl had been under mental duress. This, it is learnt, prompted her to leave the institute.

Cops waiting till May 31

T Sathikumar, inspector of police, Valiyathura, said they got the complaint in March, but could not arrest the instructor as he was granted anticipatory bail till May 31. He said they will wait till then and take him into custody

