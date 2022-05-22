STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Playback singer Sangeetha Sajith dies at 46

Sangeetha had sung over 200 songs in various South Indian languages.

Published: 22nd May 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Singer and Carnatic musician Sangeetha Sajith

Singer and Carnatic musician Sangeetha Sajith

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted playback singer and Carnatic musician Sangeetha Sajith passed away here on Sunday. She was 46. Sangeetha was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for quite some time. She died at her sister's residence in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Sangeetha had sung over 200 songs in various South Indian languages. In the early period of her singing career, her song "Thannerai kadalikkum" composed by AR Rahman in the Tamil movie Mr Romeo became a superhit. She forayed into Malayalam movies with the song ' Ambili Poovettam' from the 1998 movie 'Ennu Swantham Janakikutty'. 

The other popular songs are 'Odathandil Thalam Kottum' from the movie Pazzhassi Raja, 'Dhum Dhum dooreyetho' in Rakkilipattu, 'Alare Govinda' from the movie Kakkakuyil and her recent hit in Malayalam was 'Thalam poyi Thappum poyi' from the movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. She had also sung theme song of the movie ' Kuruthu' which was her latest song.

KB Sundarambal's song 'Jnanapazhathe Pizhinth' also made her famous for her immense ability to sing in a manner reminiscent of Sundarambal's voice. The then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa witnessed Sangeetha singing this hymn at the Tamil Nadu Government Film Awards ceremony and presented a gold necklace of 10 sovereigns around her neck.

Sangeetha, daughter of VG Sachith and Rajamma, was a native of Kottayam Nagampadam Eera. However, she had settled in Chennai. Aparna is the only daughter and her siblings are Swapna Shyamaprasad and Smitha Anil.

The funeral will be held at Santhikavadam crematorium at 3 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangeetha Sajith Music Singer
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp