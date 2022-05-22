Playback singer Sangeetha Sajith dies at 46

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted playback singer and Carnatic musician Sangeetha Sajith passed away here on Sunday. She was 46. Sangeetha was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for quite some time. She died at her sister's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sangeetha had sung over 200 songs in various South Indian languages. In the early period of her singing career, her song "Thannerai kadalikkum" composed by AR Rahman in the Tamil movie Mr Romeo became a superhit. She forayed into Malayalam movies with the song ' Ambili Poovettam' from the 1998 movie 'Ennu Swantham Janakikutty'.

The other popular songs are 'Odathandil Thalam Kottum' from the movie Pazzhassi Raja, 'Dhum Dhum dooreyetho' in Rakkilipattu, 'Alare Govinda' from the movie Kakkakuyil and her recent hit in Malayalam was 'Thalam poyi Thappum poyi' from the movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. She had also sung theme song of the movie ' Kuruthu' which was her latest song.

KB Sundarambal's song 'Jnanapazhathe Pizhinth' also made her famous for her immense ability to sing in a manner reminiscent of Sundarambal's voice. The then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa witnessed Sangeetha singing this hymn at the Tamil Nadu Government Film Awards ceremony and presented a gold necklace of 10 sovereigns around her neck.

Sangeetha, daughter of VG Sachith and Rajamma, was a native of Kottayam Nagampadam Eera. However, she had settled in Chennai. Aparna is the only daughter and her siblings are Swapna Shyamaprasad and Smitha Anil.

The funeral will be held at Santhikavadam crematorium at 3 pm.