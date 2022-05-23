Blue lights to drive up  ‘happiness’ in Bathery

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The colour blue calms the mind, reckons Sultan Bathery municipality in Wayanad. And so, the streets and roads of the municipality will soon be illuminated with blue lights. Well, authorities want to turn Sultan Bathery into a town of happiness.

Involving a series of programmes, the novel initiative by the municipality--’Sultan Bathery Boulevard’--aims to make an attitudinal change among the public and improve their happiness, said Municipal Chairman T K Rameshan.

“Studies have proved that blue light can reduce criminal tendencies among people by making their minds calm and peaceful. Once we install these lights, criminal activities and atrocities can be dropped to an extent. In the initial stage, we will be replacing around 370 street lights in Sultan Bathery town with blue lights. The lights will be placed in other areas in later stages," said Rameshan.

He further added that the programme mainly aims to develop a new culture among people which will uplift human values. Attempt to drop criminal activities, communalism and political violence are the main objectives of the scheme. We will initiate various programmes which will help people to resolve their grievances such as jobless situations, family issues, etc.

There are plans to provide personality development training to people who interact regularly with the public-like auto drivers, bus crew, people working in the tourism sector, etc, said the municipal chairman. He added that the programmes will be executed with the support of various NGOs and social organisations. The fund required for the initiative will be raised through donations.