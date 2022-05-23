CPM, Congress set sights on supporters of new alliance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Both the LDF and the UDF had been eagerly waiting for the People’s Welfare Alliance (PWA) of Twenty20 and AAP to announce its decision on who to support in Thirkkakara bypoll. The Twenty20 candidate had polled 13,800 votes in the constituency in the 2021 assembly elections. However, with the PWA’s announcement that it would not back any political front, leaders of both Congress and CPM have started claiming that their votes would come in their favour.

Twenty20, which contested against both the parties in the last assembly elections and floated PWA along with AAP this time, claims 10% of the vote share in the constituency. All three fronts — UDF, LDF and NDA — have embarked on a campaign to woo these voters, which could be crucial in determining victory in the constituency. Obviously, when Twenty20 declares that they will not support anybody, it is a relief for the fronts as well.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the PWA’s decision would come in UDF candidate Uma Thomas’ favour. “If they contested, the anti-government votes would have got divided. Those who voted for them in the last election will cast their votes for us this time,” he said.

Satheesan ruled out the allegations that UDF had held talks with Twenty20 leaders seeking their support. “We have not held any such discussion. How can the Twenty20 sup[porters vote for CPM which allegedly murdered one of their workers a few months ago? The CPM tried to shut down the Kitex company. Our stand is that no company should be shut down in the state,” he added.

BJP sure of support

LDF convener E P Jayarajan claimed that Twenty20 supporters will cast their votes for the front’s candidate. “There is not a situation in Thrikkakara for anti-government votes and all votes are in favour of the Left government,” he said. Responding to the decision, LDF candidate Dr Jo Joseph said the Twenty20 stand will come in favour of the Left. “A majority of the Twenty20-AAP votes will this time come in favour of BJP. How can the sympathisers of both these outfits vote for LDF or UDF? Both fronts are trying to close down Kitex group institutions,” said BJP candidate A N Radhakrishnan.