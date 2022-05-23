Elderly arrested over electric fence death  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a 51-year-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electric fence installed to prevent the attack of wild boars at Vithura, the police arrested Kurian, 71, who installed the fence. Kurian resides close to the property at Memala Lakshmi Estate. He is a rubber tapping labourer of the estate. On Friday morning, Selvarajan, a resident of Marayamuttom near Neyyattinkara, was found dead near the fence.

The body had burn marks due to electrocution, and his shirt and pants were found covered on his face. The police ruled it as murder. But a probe is going on as to why Selvarajan came to the place. “We are verifying the phone call log of Selvarajan. It is suspected that he had an illicit relationship with a woman staying near the estate. He might have come there to see her. Later, he might have come in contact with the electric fence.

However, we can confirm it only after getting the digital evidence of phone calls between the woman and Selvarajan. However, Kurian has been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) for installing the electric fence without getting permission from the authorities,” said S Sreejith, inspector of police, Vithura. Kurian was produced before the magistrate and he a bail was granted to him considering his age.

The body was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem examination. The initial findings of the autopsy confirmed that he died following electrocution. Selvarajan was found around 8.30am by Kurian’s daughter who resides close to the property, owned by Naseer Mohammed. The local people said that the place witnessed several wild boar attacks and hence, they installed electric fencing.