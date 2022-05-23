Kerala government keen on bringing in more women in uniformed services

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The state government was keen on increasing women’s representation in uniformed services, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday. “The LDF government has been emphasising on women empowerment and ensuring increase in their representation in uniformed services is part of it,” he said after receiving the salute during the passing out parade of the third batch of the women battalion at Kerala Police Academy ground at Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur on Sunday.

A total of 446 women passed out of the academy after nine months of intense training. Pinarayi said several educated women were joining the force, which would help increase the department’s efficiency.

“The state police have been maintaining a people-friendly face by coming to the public’s aid during emergencies. Each officer should work towards improving this image,” he said.

Divided into 16 platoons, the women officers marched with their heads held high in front of a packed audience that included children and elderly parents. The moment the parade ended, the little ones ran to their khaki-clad mothers and hugged them.

A V Gopinath shares stage with Pinarayi

Palakkad: Former MLA A V Gopinath who quit the Congress in August 2021 shared the stage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the inauguration of the Olappamanna Memorial building in Peringottukurissy panchayat on Sunday. A day after the list of DCC presidents was announced last year by Congress state president K Sudhakaran, Gopinath resigned from the primary membership of the party ending his 50-year association as he was ignored. On the day of his resignation, Gopinath had praised Pinarayi.