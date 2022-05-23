STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC asks Vijay Babu to produce air ticket for anticipatory bail hearing

Vijay Babu's counsel said he is ready to cooperate with the probe, but the court said he has to first come under their jurisdiction and asked for the ticket and posted the case for next week.

Published: 23rd May 2022 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay Babu (Photo | Actor Vijay Babu's official Facebook page)

By IANS

KOCHI: Actor-producer Vijay Babu, presently on the run after being accused of rape by an actress, got a jolt on Monday when the Kerala High Court, taking up his anticipatory bail plea, said that it will be considered after he produces his air ticket.

It was last month the complaint against him was registered and soon he fled to Dubai and after the Kochi City Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju taking up the case, he slipped out of Dubai to Georgia, with whom India does not have an extradition treaty.

Babu, while in Dubai, had moved an anticipatory bail plea, but the Kerala High Court vacation bench decided to consider it after the summer recess break and though listed for March 18, it was taken up only on Monday, when the court said, to consider his petition, he has to produce his air ticket.

His counsel said he is ready to cooperate with the probe, but the court said he has to first come under their jurisdiction and asked for the ticket and posted the case for next week.

But Nagaraju said since Georgia does not have an Indian Embassy, he has got in touch with the Indian Embassy in Armenia who are trying to track him down.

Babu, according to police, is on the run after an actress from Kozhikode filed a complaint in Ernakulam on April 22 that she was raped and beaten up by him several times in a flat in Kochi.

Soon after the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle claiming that he was the "real victim" in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant whom he also named.

The police, apart from the initial complaint, have registered a second case against the actor for disclosing the name of the complainant.

She has also accused the actor of giving her intoxicants before sexually abusing her.

