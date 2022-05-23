STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Quick Response Teams to address food safety issues

To address the food safety issues of the public, the Commissionerate of Food Safety Kerala will once again introduce the Quick Response Teams in each district.

Published: 23rd May 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Organic vegetables, Organic food, food basket

Representational Image

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  To address the food safety issues of the public, the Commissionerate of Food Safety Kerala will once again introduce the Quick Response Teams in each district. The team has been commissioned by the department to respond to exigencies in food safety within a short period of time. 

The team will also address emergencies such as food poisoning cases, sensitive issues and cases that receive huge public and media attention, Toll-free complaints, E-mail complaints and complaints forwarded from the Chief Minister’s Public Grievance Redressal Cell.

On May 19, 44-year-old woman Sulaikha died after eating prawns at Chiyyur in Nadappuram. Sulaikha fell ill after she ate the prawn curry she made in her kitchen. Though Sulaikha was taken to a nearby hospital, she couldn’t be saved.

The officials have sought the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. However, the officials suspect that the quality of fish can be the cause for food poisoning. 

This incident has prompted the food safety officials here to kick-start a massive inspection in the coming days in all the food-related enterprises including fish markets to ensure that no chemicals are used to preserve fish. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commissionerate of Food Safety Kerala Food Safety Teams
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp