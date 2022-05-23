Quick Response Teams to address food safety issues

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: To address the food safety issues of the public, the Commissionerate of Food Safety Kerala will once again introduce the Quick Response Teams in each district. The team has been commissioned by the department to respond to exigencies in food safety within a short period of time.

The team will also address emergencies such as food poisoning cases, sensitive issues and cases that receive huge public and media attention, Toll-free complaints, E-mail complaints and complaints forwarded from the Chief Minister’s Public Grievance Redressal Cell.

On May 19, 44-year-old woman Sulaikha died after eating prawns at Chiyyur in Nadappuram. Sulaikha fell ill after she ate the prawn curry she made in her kitchen. Though Sulaikha was taken to a nearby hospital, she couldn’t be saved.

The officials have sought the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. However, the officials suspect that the quality of fish can be the cause for food poisoning.

This incident has prompted the food safety officials here to kick-start a massive inspection in the coming days in all the food-related enterprises including fish markets to ensure that no chemicals are used to preserve fish.

