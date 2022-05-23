STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide

The SPP said that the court is expected to pronounce the sentence on Tuesday after hearing arguments on behalf of the prosecution and the convict.

Published: 23rd May 2022

Vismaya, Kirankumar, Dowry

The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

KOLLAM: The Kollam Additional District and Sessions Judge has found S Kiran Kumar, accused in the sensational Vismaya case, guilty on Monday. Judge Sujith KN pronounced the judgement convicting Kiran, Vismaya's husband, after a four-month-long trial. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Tuesday.

Kiran, the only accused in the case, has been convicted under three sections- 304B (Dowry death), 498A (Dowry harassment) and 306 (Abetment to suicide), respectively, under the IPC. The digital evidence including Vismaya and Kiran's phone recordings before her death turned out to be vital proof in the case.

The case pertains to an Ayurveda medical student committing suicide over dowry harassment. Vismaya, a 24-year-old student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, was found dead in her husband’s house on June 21 under mysterious circumstances after she had complained of dowry harassment.

"This is a verdict against the social evil - dowry - and not a verdict against a single person. We all are expecting Kiran to get the maximum punishment for the crime," said G Mohanraj, the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case.

The investigating officers and Vismaya's father also expressed happiness over the judgement. "I am happy with Court's judgement. My daughter got justice," said Vismaya's father Thrivikraman Nair, who attended the court on Monday.

Vismaya's husband Kiran Kumar, who was an assistant motor vehicle inspector attached to the MVD enforcement squad in Kollam, is the only accused in the case. Following Kiran's arrest, the motor vehicles department first suspended him from service and later dismissed. South Zone IG Harshita Athalluri led the investigation.

As many as 42 witnesses, 102 documents, and several call records were examined in the court during the trial. Kiran Kumar was accused of demanding dowry, physical assault, abetment to suicide, inflicting injuries and threatening by the prosecution. Prathapa Chandran Pillai appeared for the accused.

The convict’s father Sadhasivan Pillai, mother Bindhu Kumari, sister Keerthi and her husband Mukesh M were present in the court.

