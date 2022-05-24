Boy’s hate rhetoric at PFI rally viral, triggers outcry

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A video clip of a child raising provocative hate slogans at a rally organised by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha has gone viral on social media, triggering an outcry. Various Hindu and Christian outfits on Monday demanded action against the organisers, while the PFI sought to distance itself from the row, terming it an “aberration” and stating that the party will enquire into the incident. Police initially said that a case has been registered, but later said they are examining the authenticity of the video and will initiate action if it proved genuine.

Citing the video, the Kerala High Court observed that children should be protected from political indoctrination which has irreversible long-term consequences on the child. Meanwhile, former deputy secretary general of Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council Fr Varghese Vallikkat expressed anguish over the incident and said it cannot be brushed aside as mischief of an innocent boy. “The slogans reflect a fascist behaviour. The responsible leadership should think whether the political atmosphere in Kerala that justifies such attitude is helpful for the future of the country,” he said in a Facebook post.

In the video, the boy is seen sitting on the shoulders of a man shouting provocative hate slogans. “The youths around the child were seen repeating the chant. The police of the Pinarayi government have not taken the slogans seriously and there is no information about action against the organisers, said Fr Vallikkat.

Satheesan demands strict action

“The police inaction is in contrast to the eagerness to arrest a former MLA who pointed out some dangerous trends growing in the society,” said Fr Vallikkat. Such slogans and hate speech pose a threat to the idea of unity in diversity upheld by the constitution, he added. Meanwhile, the Hindu Aikya Vedi lodged a complaint at Mavelikkara police station demanding action against the organisers.

“Neither Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan nor Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has responded to the provocative slogans raised at PFI rally. The slogans were not against RSS, but against two communities. The police who are haunting P C George and booked a case against Pala Bishop for voicing concern against narcotic jihad are ignoring such hate campaigns,” HAV general secretary R V Babu said.

Meanwhile, Satheesan, in a Facebook post, demanded stringent action against those who raised provocative slogans at the PFI rally. “We cannot allow destroying the secular fabric of the state for votes,” he said.