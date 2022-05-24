STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Child raises hate slogan: PFI activist in Alapuzha taken into custody

The State Child Rights Commission had registered a case and sought report from the district police chief in the incident.

Published: 24th May 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Alappuzha South police on Tuesday took a Popular Front of India (PFI) activist into custody in connection with raising provocative hate slogans during the PFI rally held in Alappuzha on May 21. 

The slogans were raised by a child who was sitting on the shoulders of an elder. Police took Anzar Najeeb, native of Erattupetta in Kottayam, who carried the child on his shoulder, into custody.

Alappuzha South police said his arrest will be recorded soon. “Based on a complaint by Abhibhashaka Parishad, an organization of lawyers, a case has been registered under section 153 A of the IPC.  PFI Alappuzha district president Navas Vandanam and secretary Mujeeb are the first and second accused in the FIR,” the police said.

The State Child Rights Commission had registered a case and sought report from the district police chief in the incident. Later the National Child Rights Commission also sought a report from DPC. The video of the child raising hate slogans, against Hindus and Christians, has gone viral on social media and had invited widespread criticism.

