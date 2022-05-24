STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class XII girl found hanging at her house

A Class XII student of St Thomas Central School at Mukkolakkal in the city, was found hanging at her residence on Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Class XII student of St Thomas Central School at Mukkolakkal in the city, was found hanging at her residence on Monday. The deceased is Navya Anna Lal, 18, daughter of Lal M J and Sheena Abraham,  residents of Cheruvally lane, Chavadimukku, Sreekaryam. 

The Sreekaryam police have registered a case and the body has been shifted to the morgue of the medical college hospital. According to police, the body was found hanging on the grill of the window in her bedroom on the second floor by her mother around 5.45 pm. 

The police said it might be a case of suicide as the girl was gloomy for some days due to the CBSE examination pressure. Her Class XII examination was going on and three papers were completed. Her parents are employees of VSSC. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

