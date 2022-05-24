STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Come back, we’ll take up bail plea: Kerala HC to rape-accused actor Vijay Babu

Says he should produce travel ticket. Actor claims he was abroad when probe began

Published: 24th May 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay Babu (Photo | Actor Vijay Babu's official Facebook page)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed actor-producer Vijay Babu, facing rape charges, to return to the country and produce the travel ticket for the court to consider his anticipatory bail application.
When Vijay Babu’s plea came up for hearing, the court asked orally, “Are you available in India?” 

The actor-producer’s counsel submitted that he was abroad when the investigation into the case began. “They took steps to impound my passport and other things. So I am unable to come here,” the counsel submitted on behalf of Vijay Babu. 

“Let him make himself available to the jurisdiction of the court,” Justice Gopinath P said. “You produce the ticket and then I will consider the bail application,” he said. The counsel also submitted that the investigating officer is leaking information regarding the probe every day.

In the petition, Vijay Babu alleged the actor who filed the complaint against him used to call him at odd hours and also send messages frequently to his mobile phone. She made regular attempts to keep the relationship with him going and now he understands that her intention was to get more chances in the film industry, Vijay Babu said. 

He has kept all messages via SMS, WhatsApp and Instagram, and photos and videos sent from the mobile number of the complainant intact and is prepared to produce them before the investigating agency if he gets a chance to explain the details, the petition said. Vijay Babu’s petition also alleged the actor was attempting to blackmail him by complaining that he assaulted her sexually.

TAGS
Kerala High Court
