Kasaragod youth accused in 70 cases gives police slip on way to court

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Ameer Ali, 23, a historysheeter with around 70 cases to his name, left the Kerala police red-faced when he gave three officers the slip while being brought to Kasaragod court from Kannur Central Prison on Monday. Assistant SI Sajeevan and two civil police officers Jaseer and Arun of Kannur Armed Reserve police camp were bringing Ameer to the court in a KSRTC bus.

When the vehicle reached BC Road Junction, Ameer , an Alampady native, jumped off the bus and vanished into thin air. North range deputy inspector general Rahul R Nair suspended the three officers, pending enquiry. BC Road is Ameer’s area and he knows the place like the back of his hand, said Badiadka SI K P Vinod Kumar, who has been tracking Ameer since he was a 13-year-old delinquent. On May 12, the SI caught Ameer driving a car without a registration number at Chedekkal in Badiadka.

“We checked his car and found 8.64g of MDMA,” he said. Officers from Kannur were bringing Ameer to Kasaragod to hand over to Badiadka police when he escaped. “We have around 20 cases registered against him dating back to 2016 when he was just 16. He does not have a genre. He is into everything,” an officer at Vidyanagar police station.

Intimidating, stealing, robbery, hurting, knifing, mugging, drug trafficking, chain-snatching, house-trespass, the list of charges are many. There are cases against him in Kasaragod, Vidyanagar, Badiadka, Hosdurg, and Payyannur police stations, and possibly in Karnataka too, said a police officer