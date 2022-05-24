STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala: Lawyer hurt as airgun goes off during Instagram reel shoot

 Making a video for an Instagram reel turned out to be a risky game for four youths when an airgun in their possession accidentally went off causing injury to a lawyer.

Gun Firing

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Making a video for an Instagram reel turned out to be a risky game for four youths when an airgun in their possession accidentally went off causing injury to a lawyer. The city police on Monday arrested two youths in connection with the incident. The arrested are Arjun, 22, of Vasantha Vihar, Kalamassery, and Ubais, 29, of Karukappilly.

The incident took place at Palarivattom at midnight on Saturday. The shot was allegedly fired from the airgun in the possession of Arjun. According to the police, Arjun bought the weapon from an armoury dealer in Kochi for ` 4,500 six months ago. He came to Palarivattom on Saturday with the gun to show his friends that he had changed the colour of the gun so that it resembled a pistol.

The youths were standing at the roadside and capturing videos with the gun for Insta reels. Meanwhile, it accidentally went off. Ajmal Ali, a lawyer, hailing from Paravur, who was having tea at a nearby restaurant along with a friend, was injured in the incident. Panic gripped the area following the incident and the youths fled from the spot.

 “According to their statements they thought that the gun was not loaded and it went off accidentally. The youths are not members of any drug rackets and such reports are totally false,” said a senior police official.
Ajmal’s condition is stable.

Instagram
