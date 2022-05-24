My daughter has finally got justice she deserved: Vismaya’s father

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Expressing happiness over the judgement on Monday, an emotional Thrivikraman Nair --Vismaya’s father--said his “daughter has finally received the justice she deserved”. He turned emotional while speaking to the media after the Kollam Additional Sessions Court pronounced Vismaya’s husband, Kiran Kumar, 30, guilty of charges including abetment to suicide and dowry harassment. The 24-year-old medical student was found hanging in the bathroom of her husband’s house in Sasthamcotta on June 21 under mysterious circumstances.

While thanking everyone who helped the family fight the case, Vismaya’s mother, Sajitha, expressed hope that no other girl goes through the ordeal that her daughter faced. Out of five IPC sections charged, Kiran was convicted under three -- 304B (dowry death), 498A (dowry harassment) and 306 (abetment to suicide). The verdict was pronounced within 11 months of the incident.

Sasthamcotta DySP Rajkumar said it was the combined effort of the police team including the cyber cell officers who helped find the crucial evidence in the case. The evidence was well presented by G Mohanraj before the court, the officer added.

Crime Branch IG Harshitha Attaluri, who led the investigation, said many such cases are happening and the verdict will encourage people to come forward against oppressors. “I hope Kiran gets the maximum punishment for his act,” she added. Vanitha Commission member Shahida Kamal said people’s mindset should change on dowry to avoid such cases.

Kiran, who was an assistant motor vehicle inspector attached to the MVD enforcement squad in Kollam, is the only accused in the case. Following his arrest, the department had dismissed him from service.

During the trial, the prosecution had produced 41 witnesses, 118 documents and 12 mainours before the court.

How the events unravelled

May 31, 2020: Vismaya and Kiran get married; Vismaya’s father claims he gave 100 sovereigns of gold, one acre of land and a car worth I10 lakh as dowry

June 2020: 9 days after marriage, Vismaya sends a voice message to her father alleging harassment from Kiran over dowry. Kiran transfers 42 sovereigns of gold to his locker

August 29, 2020 : The couple get into an argument while on their way back from shopping and Kiran assaults her physically. She seeks shelter in a nearby house (resident becomes key witness later)

January 2, 2021: Kiran hits Vismaya in an inebriated condition, abuses her in front of her parents in her house

January 3, 2021 : Vismaya’s parents lodge a complaint against Kiran with Chadayamangalam police

January 11, 2021: Vismaya returns to her house for her brother’s wedding, stays for two months

March 2021: Kiran picks Vismaya up from her exam venue, takes her to his home

April 17, 2021: Kiran destroys Vismaya’s phone, asks her to contact only her mother using his phone

June 19, 2021: Vismaya sends images of wounds and bruises on her body to her cousin

June 21, 2021: Vismaya is found hanging in the bathroom of Kiran’s house in Sasthamcotta. Police register a case on her parents’ complaint

June 22, 2021: Police record Kiran’s arrest. He is suspended from the Motor Vehicles Department

August 6, 2021: Govt dismisses Kiran, an assistant motor vehicle inspector, from service

January 10-May 18, 2022: Trial in the Vismaya death case is held

May 23: Kollam sessions court convicts Kiran

May 24: Court pronounces

quantum of punishment