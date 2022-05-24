By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Following ​a four-month trial, the Kollam Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday found husband S Kiran Kumar​, the only accused in the sensational Vismaya dowry death case, guilty. ​​The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Tuesday. Vismaya, ​a ​24-year-old ​BAMS ​student​ who had complained of dowry harassment, was found hanging in the bathroom of ​Kiran’s house ​at Sastham​cotta on June 21 under mysterious circumstances.

Kiran​ has been convicted under ​IPC sections 304B ​​(​dowry death), 498A (​dowry harassment) and 306​ (​abetment to suicide)​.“This is a verdict against ​dowry, ​the social evil​, and not against a single person. We all expec​t​​ Kiran to get the maximum punishment for the crime,” said ​​special public prosecutor ​G Mohanraj.The investigating officers and Vismaya’s ​parents expressed satisfaction with the ​judgment.

​Digital evidence including ​the phone recordings of Kiran and ​Vismaya before her death turned out to be ​​vital proof​ in the ​case. The audio clip produced before the court include​d​ a message sent by Vismaya to her father nine days after ​her ​wedding and call recordings of Kiran and Vismaya. In ​one clip​, Vismaya ​is heard ​​telling ​her father that she ​might ​end her life if she continued to stay at ​Kiran’s house.

​The motor vehicles department had dismissed ​Kiran​, who​​ was an assistant ​inspector ​with its​ enforcement squad in Kollam​, from service following ​his arrest. South Zone IG Harshita Athalluri led the investigation.

During the trial, the prosecution produced 41 witnesses, 118 documents and 12 ​properties ​at the court​. Kiran was accused of demanding dowry, physical assault, abetment to suicide, inflicting injuries and threatening​.