STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Verdict against social evil: Vismaya’s husband guilty 

Quantum of punishment to be pronounced ​​today; victim’s family satisfied

Published: 24th May 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

S Kiran Kumar being taken back to jail from the Kollam Additional District and Sessions Court | express

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Following   ​a four-month trial, the Kollam Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday found husband S Kiran Kumar​, the only accused in the sensational Vismaya dowry death case, guilty. ​​The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Tuesday. Vismaya, ​a ​24-year-old ​BAMS ​student​ who had complained of dowry harassment, was found hanging in the bathroom of ​Kiran’s house ​at Sastham​cotta on June 21 under mysterious circumstances.

Kiran​ has been convicted under ​IPC sections 304B ​​(​dowry death), 498A (​dowry harassment) and 306​ (​abetment to suicide)​.“This is a verdict against ​dowry, ​the social evil​, and not against a single person. We all expec​t​​ Kiran to get the maximum punishment for the crime,” said ​​special public prosecutor ​G Mohanraj.The investigating officers and Vismaya’s ​parents expressed satisfaction with the ​judgment.

​Digital evidence including ​the phone recordings of Kiran and ​Vismaya before her death turned out to be ​​vital proof​ in the ​case. The audio clip produced before the court include​d​ a message sent by Vismaya to her father nine days after ​her ​wedding and call recordings of Kiran and Vismaya. In ​one clip​, Vismaya ​is heard ​​telling ​her father that she ​might ​end her life if she continued to stay at ​Kiran’s house.

​The motor vehicles department had dismissed ​Kiran​, who​​ was an assistant ​inspector ​with its​ enforcement squad in Kollam​, from service following ​his arrest. South Zone IG Harshita Athalluri led the investigation.
During the trial, the prosecution produced 41 witnesses, 118 documents and 12 ​properties ​at the court​. Kiran was accused of demanding dowry, physical assault, abetment to suicide, inflicting injuries and threatening​.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vismaya Domestic Violence Kerala
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp