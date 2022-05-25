STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala doctors join hands to prepare transgender care protocol

The society will conduct workshops across of the state to gather inputs regarding the protocol from medical experts and members of the transgender community.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Representational Image (File photo| Pushkar V, EPS)

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Apart  from the social stigma and struggle to find a space, it’s the health issues that often push the members of the transgender community into depression and, in some cases, suicide. While it may still take many years for society to be inclusive, a few doctors have come together under the banner of ‘Pride in Practice Society’ to prepare a detailed protocol for gender care, especially in doing the sex reassignment surgery (SRS). The operation helps align the body to the gender that a person identifies with. Currently, the state’s healthcare providers have no guideline in gender affirmative care.

The society will conduct workshops across of the state to gather inputs regarding the protocol from medical experts and members of the transgender community. The first such workshop was held in Kozhikode on Tuesday in which more than 100 experts and transgenders came together to express concerns regarding the current challenges in the medical sector. .

New protocol offers care to  trans people

The official launch of the society was held during the event. The Pride in Practice Society was formed by a group of modern medicine doctors under the leadership of society’s president Dr Pratyusha M and Dr Sameera Jahagirdhar (NHS, UK) as the chief advisor.

Dr Arjun P C, general secretary of the society, said, “While frameworks such as race, religion, colour, country and gender differentiate human beings, health workers have only one goal -- health for all. That too, with the same care excellence. A group of people who are marginalised by society do not get this kind of care for many reasons. One community that has been caught up in it is the LGBTIQA+.” According to experts of the society, the protocol will offer a sense of protection.

 As per the preliminary step, it has been decided that the protocol will have a few processes which include self-identification as transgender, psychiatric assessment, counselling by surgeons and psychiatric certification.  The organisation aims to prepare the protocol within five years and submit them to the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transgender Kerala
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp