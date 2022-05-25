Kerala: Government authorises local bodies to kill wild boars

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now, local bodies can issue permission to kill wild boars that destroy crops or pose a threat to human life.

In a major move aimed at addressing the concerns of farmers, the state cabinet on Wednesday decided to authorise local self-government institutions to eliminate wild boars that destroy crops or pose a threat to human life or assets. However, poisoning, electrocution or use of explosives to kill them will not be allowed.

Gram panchayat presidents, Municipal Chairpersons and Corporation Mayors can be appointed as Honourary Wildlife Warden by the state government, as per the Wildlife Protection Act. The Chief Wildlife Warden can also appoint Secretaries of Panchayats, Municipalities and Corporations as authorised officials to kill wild boars.

While killing wild boars, the authorities should ensure that there's no damage to human life, property, domestic animals and other wildlife. The carcasses of the killed animals should be scientifically disposed of. Local bodies can avail the services of people's committees to kill wild boars and dispose of the carcasses. A register is also to be maintained by the local bodies of the animals killed.

The forest department will restrict wild boars to small forest regions of upto 100 acres, said an official communication.

Killing of wild boars is illegal as per the Wildlife Protection Act. However, the cabinet took the decision following repeated demands from farmers in the wake of increasing incidents of wild boar attacks on humans and agricultural crop.

Recently the Union Ministry of Environmental and Forest had rejected the state government's demand to declare wild boars as vermin, as per the Wildlife Act.